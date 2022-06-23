Rash driving: KSRTC bus driver’s licence to be suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Licensing Authority of the Motor Vehicles Department has decided to suspend the licence of a KSRTC driver for reckless driving on the National Highway stretch near Aluva. Driver TB Shanmukhan’s licence will be suspended for a period of 15 days from September 1 to 15.

The incident of rash driving took place on April 18 when the Thrissur-Vellanad KSRTC super-fast bus reached Pulinchodu junction signal. Instead of waiting for the green signal, the driver took the vehicle to the service road to avoid the red signal. Seeing this, MVD officials waved the red baton and asked to stop the vehicle. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector T G Nishant approached the vehicle to inspect it, but the bus sped off. Later, the driver was identified during a search at Vyttila Mobility Hub.