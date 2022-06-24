For the love of saree

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Saree - the six yards of elegance - has a long history. It is said that a draping garment was already in use during the Indus Valley civilisation. The beautiful drapery is now being worn by people of all genders, especially women. In this digital era, Malappuram-based psychologist and author Jaseena Backer is trying to spread the joy and beauty of the draping garment with her Facebook Group, Saree In Style.

The group was started in 2016 to spread awareness about saree and the many ways of weaving and draping it that exist across the country. The group now has close to 13,000 members from all over the country and even abroad.

The group organises meetings every month and also weekly activities related to the slip cloth. Recently the team members observed the International Father Day by posting a photo of them wearing saree and doing a usual hobby or routine performed by their father, including reading the newspaper, watering the plants etc. According to admin Jaseena, the group was a mode to keep the women who are saree lovers engaged in interactions and activities.

“Almost all women love sarees, may it be handlooms or power looms. Being a psychologist I came across several dissatisfied clients, especially women. They were distressed after discontinuing their passions and hobbies after getting married or giving birth. Saree was just something I used to connect them together. I came up with this group to help these women unveil their lost talents. All you have to do is post a photo of you doing those activities while wearing a saree. Also, it is not a space to buy or sell sarees too,” she says.

Saree In Style makes sure to discuss the details of each yarn, its origin, style, cultural context etc. The group have so far talked about Manipuri drape Innaphi Phanek, nine-yard saree Madisar from Maharashtra, Mulkalmuru silk saree from Karnataka, Phulkari needlework from Punjab, Pattachitra work from Odisha and Telia Rumal cotton saree from Andhra Pradesh. “Telia Rumal cotton saree has intricate works of double ikat design and the yarn is treated with oil,” Jaseena says.

The members also share their draperies through courier service, so that everyone can adorn themselves in the sheer six yards of clothing. Jaseena calls it an act of sisterhood. “There are saree collectors also in the group. Everyone will not be able to afford all kinds of sarees. Thus, we share each other’s garments, including costly ones, and when one finds a beautiful saree from a new weaver. This will help everyone feel the particular design,” says Jaseena, who adds they even gift sarees to the members on their special days.

The group also welcomes the new styling of sarees - pairing with denim jackets and pants etc. “We focus on unknown weaves, handlooms and designs by tribal communities. But the present generation loves chiffon, georgette and net sarees which add to the glam quotient. There are ready-made sarees also. Saree draping is not rocket science and your pleats need not be perfect too,” she quips.