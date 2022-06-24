Kerala HC-constituted panel inspects Vaduthala bund, to submit report by July 7

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The chairperson of the high-level committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to find a solution to the formation of the Vaduthala bund has directed the members to hold talks among the stakeholders and submit an internal report by July 7. The direction followed the committee’s inspection of the site on Thursday.

According to Denny, a member of the Social Welfare Action Alliance Society (SWAAS), the high court will hear the case further once the report is submitted. “The counsel told us the HC has postponed the hearing to July 7,” he said. The SWAAS has pointed out that the bund developed over the years in the Vembanad Lake due to the accumulation of silt after debris from construction of the 4.62 km-long Vallarpadam rail bridge blocked the Periyar water from flowing out to the sea. Denny said the representative from the Railways adopted a defensive stance during the inspection.

“They were of the opinion that they shouldn’t be held responsible for an issue that has happened more than five years after they completed and commissioned the project. The Railways representative said it isn’t right to blame them for a problem that was the result of a natural calamity,” he said. However, the irrigation department official objected to the Railways’ stand.

“The chairperson also took exception to the Railways’ objections and said even if the problem comes to light after a hundred years, those responsible can be held accountable. However, he directed the members to hold discussions and prepare an internal report by Monday,” Denny pointed out.

The high-level committee comprises the superintending engineer of the minor irrigation department, Kochi Circle; director of Kerala Engineering Research Institute; Cochin Port superintending engineer (dredging); Rail Vikas Nigam Limited joint general manager/projects and Afcons infrastructure representative. The committee has been directed to initiate an inquiry into the formation of the bund and a preliminary report has to be submitted to the HC within one month from the date of the receipt of the order.