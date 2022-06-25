STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete road repair work on war footing: Kerala HC

“I must reaffirm that this court is certainly in a hurry, because the roads cannot be left in a state of disrepair, awaiting accidents,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday reiterated that road repairs have to be completed on a war footing. “I must reaffirm that this court is certainly in a hurry, because the roads cannot be left in a state of disrepair, awaiting accidents,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court also said that while contractors have the responsibility to initiate safety measures, engineers and other supervising authorities have the obligation to ensure they are available at every work site. 

“They should be told that such incidents will expose them to every penalty as per the fullest warrant of law,” the court held.

