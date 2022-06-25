Kerala set to counter future attacks in ‘era of viral diseases’: Veena George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology, Health Tech Summit 2022, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the health department and Caritas Hospital, was inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

“Kerala is accelerating medical technologies by promoting fundamental research to update the state’s delivery of public services amid ‘a sustained era of viral diseases,” said Veena. “The government is implementing steps that ensure prompt action to counter any kind of healthcare exigencies by ensuring sufficient availability of quality professionals,” she said after inaugurating the summit.

Being a state that countered Covid and initiated control measures before the World Health Organisation, the minister said, “Our experience in countering the Nipah virus (that broke out in mid-2018) was of enormous help. More virus attacks may come. We are set to face them.”

The health department envisions sustainable development to tackle future challenges, Veena said at the opening session of the conclave, where experts would discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology.

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan N Khobragade, said, “KFON (Kerala fibre optic network) has been enabling radical advancements in the digitisation of the state’s health sector. Healthtech startups must make full use of the favourable conditions.”