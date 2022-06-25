STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two electric barges, from Cochin Shipyard to Norway firm

The ambitious ASKO project is funded by the Norwegian government as part of a green shipping programme aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords (inlets). 

Published: 25th June 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

ASKO Maritime managing director Kai Just Olsen’s wife Loida receives the two autonomous electric barges built by the Cochin Shipyard on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard on Friday delivered two autonomous electric barges to Norway-based ASKO Maritime AS. The ambitious ASKO project is funded by the Norwegian government as part of a green shipping programme aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords (inlets). 

ASKO Maritime is the largest supermarket chain in Norway and aims to achieve zero carbon emission goals in its logistic service by 2026. The vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, a joint venture between Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen. 

ASKO Maritime managing director Kai Just Olsen’s wife Loida Olsen was the chief guest at the vessel handing over function. The event was attended by Cochin Shipyard chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair and other senior officials. 

The 67 metre-long vessels are full-electric transport ferries powered by an 1,846 kWh capacity battery. The vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway, using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering carried out by the shipyard. 

Comments

