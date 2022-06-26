KSINC’s Nefertiti made Rs 1 crore profit in a month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Throwing all doubts over the profitability of Nefertiti out of the window, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has generated Rs 1 crore in revenue in just one month from its flagship luxury cruise vessel’s operation. This is the first time the ship has generated such a large amount in revenue since KSINC began operations in December 2018. A proper marketing strategy to attract tourists as well as the establishment of a 24x7 call centre and other timely interventions aided KSINC in earning the profit.

“When the ship was launched four years ago, there were many concerns about its chances of success. Nearly a year after its launch, the tourism sector faced a major jolt due to the Covid outbreak. Nefirtiti had to lie idle for several months. But after the second wave, tourism started booming. Moreover, the precise marketing and decisive decisions, including the establishment of a 24/7 call centre, also helped Nefertiti become a great success,” said an official with the KSINC.

The mini cruise ship, which is 48 metres long and 15 metres wide, can carry up to 200 people at a time. “We have achieved this `1 crore milestone by completing more than 30 trips in May alone. It is not technically possible to make more trips at this time. Nefertiti will be able to undertake more trips at a lower cost once KSINC’s own jetty, which is under construction near the Kochi Fine Arts Hall, is completed,” the official added.

Nefertiti also became a favourite location for movie promotions and shootings. Many film stars, including Mohanlal, have travelled on Nefertiti. President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke out about his unique experience after visiting Nefertiti with his family.

Nefertiti has attractions such as a banquet hall that can seat up to 200 people, a restaurant, a children’s play area, a sun deck, a lounge bar and a 3D theatre. The ship can also be booked for business meetings, weddings and other celebrations. It also offers individual ticket trips. Tickets for the Nefertiti cruise trip can be pre-booked online at www.nefertiticruise.com