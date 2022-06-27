Abduction accused’s bail cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The magistrate court on Sunday cancelled the bail granted to an accused allegedly involved in an abduction case, following a report filed by the Ernakulam rural police.

The court cancelled the bail of Ibrahimkutty (44) of Marampilly, who was the first accused in a case related to the abduction of an Aluva native, Thaju, who landed at Kochi airport early this year. After receiving bail, he was involved in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Padinjarathara police station in Wayanad.

Following the incident, Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick prepared a report based on which the court cancelled Ibrahimkutty’s bail. As he was involved in numerous other criminal cases, the police detained him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). He is also involved in other cases, including attempt to murder, assault, theft, abduction and drug peddling.