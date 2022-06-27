STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kottappady and Vadattupara residents protest as wild elephants destroy crops

The forest authorities assured to complete installation of solar fencing for 4 km and tender the works for 10 km within three months

Published: 27th June 2022 06:28 AM

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The residents of Kottappady and Vadattupara in Kothamangalam taluk staged a protest and blocked forest officials demanding steps to end the increasing the wild elephant menace in the area. The residents of Vadattupara under Thundathil range, laid siege to the forest section office at Vadattupara on Friday night after wild elephants entered the village and destroyed crops. Members of five wards in the panchayat led by Vadattupara ward member Eldhose Baby staged a protest demanding immediate steps to save the residents from the elephant menace. 

On Saturday Thundathil range officer K M Mohammed Raphy reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. Meanwhile, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose also reached the spot. The forest authorities assured to complete installation of solar fencing for 4 km and tender the works for 10 km within three months. “Wild elephants entered the village and destroyed crops on Friday night. Guards rushed to the spot and drove the herd back to the forest immediately after receiving information. 

We have already tendered the works. There is a hanging fence which is damaged and needs to be repaired. We have signed an agreement in this regard with the residents to complete the works immediately,” said range officer Mohammed Raphy. At Kottappady an elephant entered the village and uprooted a tree which fell on the house of Manjesh, a farmer. Later a forest team arrived at the spot and drove away the elephant. 

Comments

