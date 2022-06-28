GoFirst to operate Kochi-Abu Dhabi flights from Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In addition to the 45 weekly services in the Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector, Mumbai-based GoFirst has scheduled triweekly flight services from Cochin International Airport from Tuesday. The low-cost airline has now joined the list of air passenger carriers like Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Air India Express that operate in the same region.

Formerly known as GoAir, GoFirst’s maiden flight, G8 63 will depart from Cochin International Airport at 8.05pm on Tuesday and reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.40pm. On the return, GoFirst flight G8 64 will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 11.40pm and arrive at Cochin International Airport at 05.10am on Wednesday.