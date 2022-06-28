STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

GoFirst to operate Kochi-Abu Dhabi flights from Tuesday

In addition to the 45 weekly services in the Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector, Mumbai-based GoFirst has scheduled triweekly flight services from Cochin International Airport from Tuesday.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In addition to the 45 weekly services in the Kochi-Abu Dhabi sector, Mumbai-based GoFirst has scheduled triweekly flight services from Cochin International Airport from Tuesday. The low-cost airline has now joined the list of air passenger carriers like Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Air India Express that operate in the same region.

Formerly known as GoAir, GoFirst’s maiden flight, G8 63 will depart from Cochin International Airport at 8.05pm on Tuesday and reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.40pm. On the return, GoFirst flight G8 64 will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 11.40pm and arrive at Cochin International Airport at 05.10am on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GoFirst Kochi Airport
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp