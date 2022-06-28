STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Three of five who molested teen girl on train identified

A team from Ernakulam is in Thrissur in search of the accused,” said the SI heading the probe.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

sexual assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam railway police have identified three of the five men who allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl and assaulted her father on the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Special Express train on Saturday.
An Ernakulam railway police official said the suspects were identified through their season tickets.
“Only three persons could be identified. A team from Ernakulam is in Thrissur in search of the accused,” said the SI heading the probe.

“We hope to nab the men as soon as possible,” he said. The Thrissur railway police handed over the case to its Ernakulam counterpart as the incident took place when the train was in Ernakulam.The girl was allegedly molested on board the train while she was travelling with her father.

The incident took place around 7.50pm after the train left Ernakulam North railway station. The girl’s father had alleged that the men were in an inebriated state and attacked him and another youth when they intervened. The Thrissur railway police had booked five persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Molestation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp