Three of five who molested teen girl on train identified

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam railway police have identified three of the five men who allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl and assaulted her father on the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Special Express train on Saturday.

An Ernakulam railway police official said the suspects were identified through their season tickets.

“Only three persons could be identified. A team from Ernakulam is in Thrissur in search of the accused,” said the SI heading the probe.

“We hope to nab the men as soon as possible,” he said. The Thrissur railway police handed over the case to its Ernakulam counterpart as the incident took place when the train was in Ernakulam.The girl was allegedly molested on board the train while she was travelling with her father.

The incident took place around 7.50pm after the train left Ernakulam North railway station. The girl’s father had alleged that the men were in an inebriated state and attacked him and another youth when they intervened. The Thrissur railway police had booked five persons.