Covid vaccine among students: Ernakulam second

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is currently second in terms of Covid vaccination coverage among students in the state. In just one month since the schools have reopened, 85% students in the 15-17 age group have received vaccination.

As many as 77% in the 12-14 age group have received the first dose. A total of 1.88 lakh students in the 12-17 age group have taken it so far. According to health officials, the goal was to vaccinate as many students as possible in the beginning itself.

In the 12-14 age group, 30% received the second dose while 63% received the second in the 15-17 age group. “Vaccination campaign among students was run in May and June. Camps were organised in schools. Programmes were held to create awareness among children and their parents who were reluctant to take the jab,” said a health official.