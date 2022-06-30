Human trafficking: Gassali asked to return, face probe

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city police have started exploring all possibilities to get M K Gassali alias Majeed, alleged kingpin of Kuwait human trafficking racket, into custody even as he continued to stay safe in Kuwait with the support of his Kuwaiti sponsor. A city police team contacted Gassali over phone in Kuwait and explained the circumstances that warranted him to immediately return to India and cooperate with the laws of the country.

"We explained to him the legal issues he would have to face if he continues to evade the police in connection with the case registered against him. He has agreed to return to Kerala and cooperate with the probe," said an officer.

Police said Gassali had somehow managed to convince his Kuwaiti sponsor that he hadn't done anything wrong in India and he had brought women from Kerala to Kuwait for the job of domestic labourers as per the rules.

"The Kuwaiti sponsor of Gassali has been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to ascertain whether his claims were true. We have communicated to the Indian Embassy to apprise his Kuwaiti sponsor of the gravity of the case registered against Gassali," said the police officer.

A senior police team led by Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju is reviewing the progress of the case on a daily basis. Police officers said if Gassali fails to return, police would initiate proceedings to declare him "wanted", impound his passport and also attach his movable and immovable properties in the state. Meanwhile, Norka-Roots has launched an inquiry into the incident to find out how many women from Kerala have fallen victim to the trafficking racket. "We have been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and are verifying certain details," said Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri K.

