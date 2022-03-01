STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

1950 Edappally police station attack a milestone in Communist uprising

The 72nd anniversary of the Edappally police station attack, regarded as one of the significant episodes in the historic struggle of the Communist movement in Kerala, was celebrated on Monday.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Women volunteers rehearsing the parade at the Marine Drive ground, the venue of the CPM state conference | ALBIN mATHEW

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 72nd anniversary of the Edappally police station attack, regarded as one of the significant episodes in the historic struggle of the Communist movement in Kerala, was celebrated on Monday. The attack on the police station happened on the night of February 28, 1950. The Communist Party was banned in Kerala and its leaders were in hiding.

The railway workers had announced an all-India strike and the Communist Party urged all its members to support the strike. A meeting was called in Ernakulam to discuss the steps to be taken to lend support to the railway workers. Many leaders including M M Lawrence, V Vishwanatha Menon and S Sivasankara Pillai reached Ponekkara to attend the secret meeting.

At that time, K C Mathew informed the leaders that two workers -- N K Madhavan and Varadutty -- were arrested and jailed at the Edappally police station. The meeting was chaired by Mathew and the members decided to attack the police station and release the two comrades.

A 17-member team led by Mathew launched a lightning attack on the police station. Two policemen were killed. Learning that additional police force was arriving, the workers left the scene without setting free Madhavan and Varadutty.

The aftermath of the attack was scary as the police went on a rampage and no one who had an association with the Communist Party was spared. Mathew, Lawrence, Sivasankara Pillai, K U Das and V C Chanchan were arrested and tortured brutally.

The cases were considered by Justice Anna Chandy, the first woman judge in India who was also the first woman to become a High Court judge. Ten of the convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment. When the first Communist ministry in Kerala came to power in 1957, they were released. The anniversary meeting was held at Ernakulam Children’s Park and writer N S Madhavan inaugurated it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappally Communist movement Kerala CPI
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp