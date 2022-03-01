Hundreds protest against K-Rail at Neduvannur, officials blocked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They were evicted from their land for the Nedumbassery airport project. A few others whose plots of land were acquired for Seaport-Airport Road 23 years ago have not received the compensation announced by the state government so far. The plight of a section of families at Neduvannur in Chengamanad panchayat has worsened now after survey stones were laid in their land for the SilverLine project.

Tension prevailed in the area for a few hours after hundreds of protesters blocked the laying of survey stones for the SilverLine on Monday morning. However, with heavy police security, the authorities laid stones. One protester was arrested in connection with the incident and he was later released on bail.

Salvin K P, leader of K-Rail Samara Samiti, said hundreds including women took part in the protest on Monday. “About 200 families in the area would lose their houses and properties. The protest was held peacefully,” he added.

According to him, a section of families in the area had earlier handed over their land for Seaport-Airport Road 23 years ago. “However, they have not received the compensation so far. Only a few were rehabilitated in the area after acquiring their land for the airport in Nedumbassery. However, the survey stones for SilverLine have been laid in their properties,” said Salvin.

As per sources, the survey stones were first placed near Cherunthottathu Mana, Neduvannur. Paulose, a resident and leader of Samara Samiti in the area, came out first objecting to the laying of survey stones. Subsequently, hundreds joined the protest holding placards reading ‘No one from the K-Rail Survey team enter our land’. Though a section blocked the officials, they dispersed after police and revenue department officers intervened. A large posse of police personnel were deployed in the area.

Paulose was rehabilitated in the area after his land was acquired for the construction of the airport years ago. Now, his house and land in the area have been identified for the SilverLine project. An Anganwadi in the area would also be acquired, according to local residents. “There are several persons like Paulose in the area. Johny, another senior citizen who had retired from the Indian Railways, would lose his two houses and property he built with the money he earned from his service,” said Salvin.

Another major concern is regarding ecology. “The wall constructed for the project will divide the region into two and the streams in the area will be destroyed,” said Salvin