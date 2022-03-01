Marathon to save water bodies 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sacred Heart College, Thevara, is organising Lakeview Envirothorn 2022, a public event to kindle awareness about water bodies in our state. The event is organised jointly with Muthoot Fin Corp.

The event hopes to give a spotlight to water conservation by enrolling students and citizens as the torchbearers for the conservation of Kochi’s water bodies. As part of the event, a marathon will be conducted on March 20.

The programme also plans to include public performances such as street plays to take the message of conservation to the masses. There will also be multiple seminars and academic sessions on the subject.