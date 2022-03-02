Chellanam residents want sea wall till Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The people of Chellanam were irked by the fact that certain areas of their panchayat were excluded from the sea wall project that aims to safeguard the coast from sea erosion. On Tuesday, the agitators under the aegis of Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi formed a human wall along the coast at Manassery. They stood along the coast from 10am to 5pm to highlight their grievances in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to V T Sebastian, convenor, Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi (CJV), there has been no development in the sea wall construction initiative. “Till date, no tender has been invited for the manufacture of the groynes. The seawall along the Bazaar-Vellankanni area faces the most erosion on the Chellanam-Kochi coast. The same can be said about the sea wall and groynes at Puthenthodu and Kannamali,” he said.

“Even if the project, as aimed, becomes a reality, the sea erosion problem will be very severe at Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu, Manassery, Saudi and Beach Road. So, if the coastal region has to be saved fully, the project must also include the Chellanam-Fort Kochi stretch,” he added.

“We have been fighting a long battle for the protection of the coast. CJV began its agitation on October 28, 2019. We are now on the 856th day,” said Sebastian. The agitation started at the shed erected at Companypadi. During the pandemic, they were protesting at home, said Sebastian. He added that 10 places in Kerala face severe sea erosion.

The Rs 344-crore project envisages the construction of a 10.5-km-long sea wall from Chellanam Harbour to Cheryakadvu-Companypadi. “The bottom half of the wall will comprise boulders with tetrapods weighing two tonnes packed to a height of 5.5m,” he said.

“The tender was invited only for the supply of boulders and tetrapods for the sea wall along the 6.65km stretch. This tender was won by Uralungal Constructions and the work has been proceeding at a steady pace. But the same can’t be said for the areas that face the strongest sea erosion in Chellanam panchayat,” he added.