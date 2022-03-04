STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant workers steal Rs I lakh using lost phone of man, arrested

Two migrant workers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing Rs 1 lakh from the bank account of an Ernakulam resident using the mobile phone that the latter lost earlier this week.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two migrant workers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing Rs 1 lakh from the bank account of an Ernakulam resident using the mobile phone that the latter lost earlier this week. Rony Miya, 20, of West Bengal and Abdul Kalam, 24, of Assam were arrested based on the complaint of Mathew, a Kizhakkambalam resident.

On Monday, Mathew lost his phone near the Pallikkara area. When he checked the balance in his bank account the next day, he came to know that Rs 1 lakh had been transferred to an unknown bank account.
“Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation. It revealed that the money was transferred to Rony Miya’s account. When we interrogated Rony, we came to know about his friend Abdul Kalam, who actually got the lost phone,” said a police officer.

Abul Kalam, who is working in a fish market, found out the password of Mathew’s mobile phone and bank account and later transferred the money. “Most middle-aged people have the habit of using a simple password. Sometimes, they may also store the password on the mobile phone itself. The same thing helped the migrant worker crack his bank account and carry out the transaction,” said the officer.

Abdul Kalam bought an iPhone and clothes using the money. He transferred the remaining amount to his friend’s account. They also threw away the phone after transferring the money.  “The duo was planning to go to their home place. We caught them at the right time,” added the officer.

