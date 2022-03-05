STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Can Cochin Devaswom Board change ritual’s name, asks Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked whether the Cochin Devaswom Board can change the name of a ritual practised in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura. 

Published: 05th March 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Friday asked whether the Cochin Devaswom Board can change the name of a ritual practised in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura.  A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar sought the explanation from the board on the suo motu proceedings pertaining to the ritual being conducted in the temple. The board had informed the court that soon after the controversy over the ritual ‘Kalkazhukichoottu’, a meeting was convened and it decided to rename the ‘vazhipadu’ as ‘Samaradhana’.

When the case came up for hearing, the bench asked whether the name can be changed. The counsel for the board replied that there is no change in the ritual, but only the name has been changed. The court observed that immediately after the news report of this appeared, opinions were aired from various corners that the practice had to be stopped. That was one of the intentions in initiating the suo motu proceedings on the issu e. The news report alleged that devotees of the temple were made to wash the feet of 12 Brahmins as a part of the Panthrandu Namaskaram.

The Sree Raghavapuram Sabha Yogam, which impleaded in the case, said the board’s move to rename the ritual is not at all acceptable. The Thantri Samajam is only an organisation of certain thantris of several temples and they have no right to change the name of a ritual that is being followed for long on the whims and fancies of some people. The wrong interpretation of Kalkazhukichoottu was with some ulterior motive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Cochin Devaswom Board
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp