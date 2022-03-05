Fresh breath of hip-hop

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The title track ‘Thalayude Vilayattu’ from Mohanlal-starrer Arattu has taken social media by storm with its powerful lyrics. The fast number sung by M G Sreekumar was especially noticed for its Malayalam rap bit rendered by popular rapper Febin Joseph aka Fejo.

Happy about the responses he has received for the track, Fejo, who also acted in Tovino Thomas-starrer Naradan that was released this week, says the song was an attempt to educate the general public about independent music, especially hip-hop.

Fejo, who hails from Kochi, has used every chance he can get to popularize hip-hop culture in Kerala. While he always identifies as an independent artist, he claims the inclusion of rap music in mainstream movies will help this cause further.

“Being part of a movie that features superstars like Mammootty or Mohanlal has been a long term dream for me, and that came true through Arattu. From how it used to be, the acceptance of hip-hop music has come a long way in Malayalam cinema in the last five years. But it still in the infancy stages — used to convey a character sketch or to enhance the impact of an action scene, ”says Fejo.

He adds that among youngsters, rap music has become a tool to promote discussions regarding socially relevant topics. Fejo believes Malayalam is a powerful language and wants to give it more global recognition, and he makes it a point to not compromise on the integrity of the language while putting his verses together.

“We could say Malayalam rap is like a new-age akshara slokam. It is also simple poetry delivered in a rhythmic way. My independent songs like Avasaram Thaaru, Bhoomidevi Porukane, Charcha and even my recent release Poovilli convey my thoughts. I believe the recognition I get by working in movies will also promote my independent songs and in turn hip-hop music,” he says, adding that Malayalam rap also has the potential to cross the language barriers and be heard across the world.

The young rapper comments that music, for many Malayalis is still playback singing. “Popular music labels back independent music in English, Hindi and Tamil, this trend has still not kicked off in Kerala. Rap needs to find its way to everyday life — to venues like arts festivals in schools and colleges,” he concludes.