17 officers pass out from Navy gunnery school

The team included officers from Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A team of 17 officers from eight foreign countries passed out from INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of Indian Navy in Kochi on successful completion of the gunnery specialisation course at the passing out parade held on Friday. The team included officers from Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The eight-month gunnery specialisation course provides comprehensive training to selected foreign officers in gunnery and missile systems as well as associated warfare tactics. Lieutenant Commander M Hasinur Rahman from Bangladesh Navy was presented the Admiral Katari Trophy for standing first in overall order of merit. Lieutenant Commander Fahim Uddin Sakib from Bangladesh Navy and Lieutenant Commander G Baafi from Ghana Navy also won merit awards.

