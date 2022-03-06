Air India Express cabin crew call off strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Air India Express Employees’ Union has called off the indefinite strike after the new management of Air India Express (AIE) agreed to renew the contract of the cabin crew for five years, which had been reduced to one year by the previous management. Last month, a meeting was held with the new management and the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), where the former agreed to the union’s demands.

“The management agreed to renew the contract period of the cabin crew for five years as per the company policy, subject to qualifying standards and norms of the company,” said KK Vijayakumar, AIXEU (BMS) president, in a release.

“The management also agreed to offer the job of ground staff to Basil K Paulose, a member of the crew, as recommended by the disability commission. He has been offered a new contract. The union welcomes the management decision and has withdrawn the proposed indefinite strike, “ he added.

AIE cabin crew had alleged that the management had reduced the contract period of the staff to one year without any explanation. “The cabin crew were part of the Vande Bharat mission in 2020 and Operation Ganga. We are glad that the Tata management renewed our contracts to five years, which the previous management failed to, “ said a cabin crew member. Tata Group has acquired Air India Express, a fully owned subsidiary of Air India, based in Kochi.