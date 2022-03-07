STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi woman beats black fungus, returns home in good health

Belonging to Tiruvalla, Sheela had settled down in Gandhidham, Gujarat, around 30 years ago and last September, she was diagnosed with black fungus.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Sheela Rajan (50) was diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus), a rare fungal infection, she had little hope of returning to normal life. Her condition was critical, affecting her vision in the right eye.

And the infection was spreading to her brain. She received a lease of life through an eight-hour surgery at the Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly. On Friday, after four months of treatment and rigorous follow-ups, Sheela returned to Gujarat in good health.

Belonging to Tiruvalla, Sheela had settled down in Gandhidham, Gujarat, around 30 years ago. Last September, she was diagnosed with black fungus. Though she sought treatment at various hospitals in Gujarat, her condition did not improve.

When she lost vision in the right eye, and with the infection spreading to the brain, her son, Ashish Rajan, decided to shift her to Little Flower.

Sheela was flown to the Kochi airport and then rushed to the Angamaly hospital, where she was treated by Dr Prasobh Stalin, leading the ENT and head and neck surgery departments. When admitted in October, she was bedridden.

According to the doctors, her condition was complicated by her uncontrolled diabetes, anaemia, hyponatremia (low sodium), and hypothyroidism. "To prevent any neurological damage to her brain, and to save her life, it was decided to perform her surgery within 24 hours, after the maximum possible stabilisation of her vital parameters. The extensive skull bone surgery took eight hours," said Dr Prasobh.

"Saving the life of a black fungus-infected patient requires extensive resection of all infected parts as this fungus cuts off the blood supply to that particular site. The biggest success in this surgery is that the doctors were able to completely eliminate the necrosed areas in one sitting," said Dr Prasobh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheela Rajan Little Flower Hospital
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp