Green thumbs up in Kochi’s campuses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Science projects of the schoolchildren should no longer be taken lightly. Around 11 proposals from educational institutions across the city were approved by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-hed), under the Research and Development wing of the corporation.

Of them, two are from colleges. All the proposals put forward by the various teams of students from the city schools deserve merit, said corporation officials.

The corporation called for proposals from students for the ‘Eco Challenge’ — an initiative to make Kochi city a more sustainable space — on June 5, 2021, as part of World Environment Day.

The entries were shortlisted and the final list was prepared recently. Almost all the proposals are likely to find a slot in the upcoming budget of the corporation, said one of the officials.

The list of selected projects includes an eco-geriatric park made by converting the Nakshatra Vanam project which was stopped mid-way, cleaning of the Perandoor canal, market waste management, modification of Mangalavanam, rejuvenation of the environment as well as economic uplift of the local community in Vyttila, Vennala eco-reserve and National Park, Water Bin project to save Vembanad lake from plastic pollution, the revival of Edappally canal and mosquito control and restoration of Marine

Drive and Kochi lake by using water hyacinth to produce biogas. The students, and in some cases, their parents, also came up with the ideas. Teachers helped them put their thoughts into a comprehensive proposal, said Rajesh Menon, the biology teacher at Bhavans Vidyamandir in Eroor.

“One of the parents here came up with the idea to convert a slum area near Vazhakkala into a recreational space, which will uplift their standard of living. This will automatically include the region into the cityscape. The residents can start small-scale industries or shops there. A deep pit was formed thereafter laterite was quarried out for construction purposes. Several people had lost their lives after falling into this deep pit and the whole area was abandoned. Though the top part of the pit is covered with soil and grass, the pit is still dangerous. However, the groundwater is pure and can be pumped to nearby areas once the area is cleared,” he said.

Beena George, a teacher from Bhavans Vidyamandir, Elamakkara, said the teachers and students held many rounds of discussions before sending the entries for the challenge. “We researched an ideal plot for the Geriatric project and zeroed in on the location for Nakshathra Vanam, a project that was stopped mid-way. After meeting with the authorities, we were asked to come up with a proposal. So, we decided to prepare a proposal that will help support society,” she said.

The proposed project will convert the area into a recreational spot with global standards without harming the existing trees.

The entries were separated into three categories. Category A comprised students from Class VI to 10, while Category B includes higher secondary students. Category C is exclusively for college students.

Category A

Bhavan’s Vidyamandir, Elamakkara : Eco-geriatric park by converting the Nakshatra Vanam project that was stopped mid-way

Bhavan’s Vidyamandir, Girinagar : Cleaning of the Perandoor canal

Management of Market Waste

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala : Modification of Mangalavanam

Bhavan’s Vidyamandir, Eroor : Rejuvenation of the environment and economic uplift of the local community in Vyttila

Category B

Bhavan’s Vidyamandir, Eroor : Vennala eco-reserve and National Park

GRFTVHSS, Thevara : Water Bin project to save Vembanad lake from plastic

Revival of Edappally Canal and mosquito control

Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad : Restoration of Marine Drive

Category C