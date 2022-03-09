STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Protest against SilverLine survey stone laying, seven held

K-RAIL officials who reached Nalaam Mile in Keezhmad panchayat, Aluva, on Tuesday to lay the survey stones for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project faced stiff resistance from residents.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police arresting and removing protesters in Keezhmad panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K-RAIL officials who reached Nalaam Mile in Keezhmad panchayat, Aluva, on Tuesday to lay the survey stones for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project faced stiff resistance from residents.
The police arrested and removed seven youths who led the protest. Ameena, 75, of Tharayil House, threw herself across the pit dug close to the outer wall of her house.

“The officials had to face stiff resistance in the entire ward number 8,” said K-Rail Samara Samithi district joint secretary Salvin K P. He said the survey would face stiffer opposition in the coming days.
“The police were brutal against the protesters who had gathered to prevent the officials from installing survey stones,” said Salvin.

“When we opposed the laying of stones, the officials said they hadn’t faced any resistance from the owners of the properties lying between ward IV and VIII. But those are huge rubber and pineapple plantations. If a portion of their land gets acquired, they won’t be affected. The same can’t be said about those who will lose their homes,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp