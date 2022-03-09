Protest against SilverLine survey stone laying, seven held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K-RAIL officials who reached Nalaam Mile in Keezhmad panchayat, Aluva, on Tuesday to lay the survey stones for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project faced stiff resistance from residents.

The police arrested and removed seven youths who led the protest. Ameena, 75, of Tharayil House, threw herself across the pit dug close to the outer wall of her house.

“The officials had to face stiff resistance in the entire ward number 8,” said K-Rail Samara Samithi district joint secretary Salvin K P. He said the survey would face stiffer opposition in the coming days.

“The police were brutal against the protesters who had gathered to prevent the officials from installing survey stones,” said Salvin.

“When we opposed the laying of stones, the officials said they hadn’t faced any resistance from the owners of the properties lying between ward IV and VIII. But those are huge rubber and pineapple plantations. If a portion of their land gets acquired, they won’t be affected. The same can’t be said about those who will lose their homes,” he said.