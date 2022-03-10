STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam panchayat budget proposes ‘ATM’ for milk

Road maintenance, production sector get priority in VP Shiny George’s surplus budget

Published: 10th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, people in Ernakulam will no longer need to buy milk packets. Instead, they will be able to withdraw milk like cash from ATMs. The Ernakulam district panchayat has proposed to implement the Any Time Milk (ATM) project by installing milk vending machines across the district. The novel project was announced in the district panchayat’s 2022-23 budget presented on Wednesday.

The first outlet under the project, which will be implemented in association with Milma and dairy farmers, is planned to be launched near the district headquarters within a few months. The surplus budget presented by District Panchayat vice-president Shiny George projects revenue receipts of Rs 196.61.crore and expenditure of Rs 191.66 crore, with a Rs 4.95-crore surplus after adjusting the reserves.

The budget, as in the last one presented by the UDF-led council, gives prominence to social security sector and public works — including annual maintenance of roads and bridges — that have been transferred to the panchayat. The budget has earmarked Rs 80 crore for public works sector.

The production sector, which got Rs 20 crore, had the second highest allocation. Pokkali farming, promotion of organic vegetable cultivation and other projects aimed at the revival of agriculture received a major chunk of allocation. The education sector received Rs 16.5 crore, with a huge part of it planned to be spent on converting roofs of schools from asbestos sheets to concrete slabs.

“We have completed 95% of projects announced in our previous budget. This year, we are trying to work in a time-bound manner. So the project we announced is prepared on the basis of its implementation capacity,” District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas told reporters. A major highlight was the proposal to set up a website to ensure women’s safety. The budget also earmarked an amount for the employment of transgender community. 

Major allocations
Public works: Rs 80 cr
Production: Rs 20 cr
Education: Rs 16.5 cr
Agriculture: Rs 12 cr
Health: Rs 10.47 cr
Drinking water: Rs 7 cr
Women empowerment: Rs 6 cr 
Fisheries: Rs 5 cr
Differently-abled welfare: Rs 5 cr 
Tourism: Rs 2.5 cr 
Industries: Rs 2.5 cr 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp