Police, Corp to regulate illegal spas, massage parlours across Kochi

Published: 10th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apart from bringing tattoo studios under the scanner, the city police have decided to regulate spas and massage parlours that operate under the guise of ayurvedic massage clinics in the city. The decision was taken following the rape and sexual assault reported at a tattoo studio owned by artist Sujeesh P S. Police officials said the activities of many spas and massage centres are shrouded in mystery. The city special branch unit has filed a preliminary report before city police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam detailing the necessity to bring a strict monitoring system to regulate these facilities.

A team of senior officials led by Nagaraju will chalk out an action plan based on the report. “There are legitimate massage parlours and spas operating in the city. However, many similar establishments that came up in the last five years are into illegal activities,” said special branch assistant commissioner Abhilash A. He said the preliminary report had identified around 80 legitimate spas and massage clinics in the city. 

Meanwhile, police have received intel on rackets bringing in young girls from northeastern states for jobs in spas and massage parlours after promising them good remuneration. 

Officials said a coordinated action plan with the support of the city corporation is required to curb such activities. City corporation health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf also said spas, massage parlours and tattoo studios are under surveillance. “We will bring in a strict licensing system for such businesses. The corporation will analyse the measures needed to check the activities of these facilities. After a detailed study, the decision will be taken to close down those which do not meet the stipulated criteria,” he said.

