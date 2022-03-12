STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rohan is the face of Kerala’s sports fitness revolution

And Rohan is a shining example of how an emphasis on physical fitness can transform you and take your game to the next level.

Published: 12th March 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala cricketer Rohan Kunnummal (left) with Vyshakh Krishna, the strength and conditioning coach of the Kerala senior men’s cricket team

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: What is common between Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rohan Kunnummal? While the likes of Kohli and Ronaldo are legends in the game Rohan does share the lowest fat percentages with them. And Rohan is a shining example of how an emphasis on physical fitness can transform you and take your game to the next level.

From a skinny and injury-prone youngster to becoming the leading run-scorer for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, Rohan is the face of a fitness revolution at the Kerala cricket team led by head coach Tinu Yohannan and Vyshakh Krishna who is the strength and conditioning coach.

“Focus on fitness has had a massive impact on my game. My strength used to be very low, but now, even in the multi-day formats, I can bat with a freshness even after fielding for two days. I did a lot of work during the off-season after the first lockdown in 2020. I worked closely with Vyshakh and followed a regime which has helped me perform like this. Cricket or any other sport is now heavily-fitness based. I can also field better now,” said Rohan who had created history this season by becoming the first Kerala cricketer to smash three consecutive centuries in Ranji Trophy, and finished with an impressive 417 runs.

Even star cricketer Sanju Samson had singled him out for praise for his fielding performances this season in the limited overs cricket. Vyshakh opines the match load for cricketers is very high these days. 

“Especially this season, with very little time between matches and tournaments and being in bio-bubbles, the need to be fit became even more crucial. After working on fitness, Rohan has managed to deliver strong performances in almost every match,” he says.

Ever since Tinu (Yohannan) took over, I came on board and we have been giving a lot of focus on the fitness of the players and monitoring them 365 days a year. We have also kept mandatory fitness tests for our players and seeing Rohan’s transformation, the other players, especially youngsters, are now giving fitness serious attention and dedication,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp