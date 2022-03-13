STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment: Makeup artist will be netted soon, say police

Dismiss option of Anez fleeing country as his passport was impounded after raid at home

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have ruled out the possibility of the makeup artist who is accused of sexually harassing women fleeing the country as his passport was impounded immediately after a search was conducted at his firm and residence in the city. There were reports that Anez Anzare, 37, of Vazhakala, had fled the country to evade arrest. Officers said search has been intensified and the accused will be netted soon. The police registered sexual assault cases against him on Friday after three women lodged complaints with city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

The police carried out raids at his firm Anez Anzare Unisex Makeup at Chalikavattom and the probe to track him is under way. “Search has been intensified and if required we will issue a lookout notice against him,” said DCP U V Kuriakose. Issuing a lookout notice is part of the ongoing inquiry, he added.

On March 4 a woman came out on social media alleging sexual harassment against Anez Anzare.  The incident happened when she arrived for bridal makeup at his studio a week ago. However, she has not lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, more victims started posting complaints against him on social media. Following this, he went missing.

According to police, complaints were lodged by three women who are currently residing in other states. The complaints were received via e-mail on Thursday. Commissioner Nagaraju forwarded the complaints to Palarivattom police station and ordered a probe. Two women alleged that they were molested in 2015 while another woman said she was sexually abused in 2021.

The women were subjected to assault when they visited his salon at Chalikkavattom for their bridal make-up. One complainant claimed that she was forcibly undressed as part of the bridal makeup. Another woman claimed that Anzare touched her inappropriately when she visited his salon for a trial make-up before her wedding, police said. Around 10 women have raised similar allegations against Anzare on social media but the police have not received any new complaints so far.

#Me too 

  • Police registered sexual assault cases against him on Friday after three women lodged complaints with City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju
  • Plan to issue lookout notice if required.
  • On March 4, a woman came out on social media alleging sexual harassment against Anez Anzare.  But she hasn’t lodged a police complaint
  • Around 10 women have raised similar charges against Anzare on social media. 
