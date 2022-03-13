Undersea tunnel construction: Experts want govt to conduct feasibility study

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the Fort Kochi boat accident that claimed the lives of 11 passengers seven years ago, Jose Paul, former acting chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai, and former chairman of Mormugao Port Trust, mooted the idea of an undersea tunnel in 2015 to avoid such a tragedy and ensure seamless connectivity between Vypeen and Fort Kochi.

Experts with whom informal discussions on tunnel construction were held gave a positive reply to Jose Paul, who was supported by Adv Majnu Komath, Goshree Action Council chairman, and Capt Phillip Mathew, MD, LOTS Shipping Limited, to take the project proposal to the Government of Kerala.

The trio expects government officials to take the initiative to sanction a grant of Rs 5 crore for the technical feasibility study to kickstart the project as part of the state’s coastal highway project. Reputed institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, which has a separate wing for ocean engineering, can conduct the feasibility study if government funds the project, said Jose. He was speaking at a press conference here on Saturday.

The actual width of the water edge between Fort Kochi and Vypeen is about 450 m. It takes around 45 minutes to reach Fort Kochi via road. It can be reduced to less than 20 minutes if the tunnel becomes a reality. Moreover, it will provide much-needed fast transportation for travellers from the northern districts of the state to the southern part,” he added.

“With the government giving great emphasis on logistics and infrastructure development in transportation sector, the proposed sea tunnel will be 2-km long and built at a depth of 35 m from the seabed, providing seamless connectivity between Fort Kochi and Puthuvype,” said Jose Paul. Discussions with tunnel construction experts suggested that the total cost could be around Rs 1,500 crore. The actual cost can be estimated only once the feasibility study is conducted,” he added.

The approach road to the tunnel will need about 800 m on either side to ensure a smooth ride for heavy vehicles. “The total length of the tunnel will be about 2.5 km. The proposed tunnel will start from Puthuvypeen side and emerge at Fort Kochi beach near the Dronacharya Naval Enclave. Such an alignment will help avoid all heritage buildings on the Fort Kochi side and minimise land acquisition requirements on either side, “Jose said.

Explaining the financial aspects, Jose said the proposed channel tunnel could be an integral part of the coastal highway transportation network and investment on it could be shared between state and Central governments. There is a compelling economic logic for the Central government to get involved in project finance and meet about 75 per cent of the cost. As the Government of Kerala becomes a beneficiary of the improved transport infrastructure of the state, it could meet at least 25 per cent of the project finance.

“Such a project can bring a revolutionary change in the socio-economic aspects of the people living in Bolgatty, Vallarpadam, and Vypeen islands and will also boost tourism sector,” said Adv Majnu Komath.

“The tunnel will provide an important link in seamless transportation along with the proposed coastal highway project,” he added.

Connectivity pride

