STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Uniform mode of Holy Mass: Laity burn copies of Cardinal’s circular

Protests erupted at various parishes in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese against the recent circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church,

Published: 14th March 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Nov 28, 2021. (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Protests erupted at various parishes in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese against the recent circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, regarding the unification of Holy Mass.

On Sunday, the laity protested by burning the copies of letters issued by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation of the Oriental Churches, and Cardinal Alencherry directing the archdiocese to implement the Holy Mass approved by the Synod. 

Almaya Munnettam, the laity organisation of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, alleged Cardinal Alencherry was showing unusual rush to implement the circular even as he was yet to implement restitution of losses incurred by the archdiocese due to the controversial land deals.

“Mar Antony Kariyil had given the dispensation after his meet with the Pope. We have also urged Vatican’s intervention. A meeting will be held on Monday,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, laity spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cardinal George Alencherry Syro-Malabar Church unification of Holy Mass
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp