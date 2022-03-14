Uniform mode of Holy Mass: Laity burn copies of Cardinal’s circular

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protests erupted at various parishes in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese against the recent circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, regarding the unification of Holy Mass.

On Sunday, the laity protested by burning the copies of letters issued by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation of the Oriental Churches, and Cardinal Alencherry directing the archdiocese to implement the Holy Mass approved by the Synod.

Almaya Munnettam, the laity organisation of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, alleged Cardinal Alencherry was showing unusual rush to implement the circular even as he was yet to implement restitution of losses incurred by the archdiocese due to the controversial land deals.

“Mar Antony Kariyil had given the dispensation after his meet with the Pope. We have also urged Vatican’s intervention. A meeting will be held on Monday,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, laity spokesperson.