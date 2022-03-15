STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Digital video recorder from Hotel No. 18 helps in sexual assault probe 

Case relates to alleged abuse of minor & her mother at hotel where models had stayed

Published: 15th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from Fort Kochi’s Hotel No. 18 seized as part of the probe into the death of two models in a car accident could not help the police then. However, the same digital evidence has turned handy for cops probing the alleged sexual assault of a minor and her mother at the same hotel. 

Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner U V Kuriakose said they have concrete proof against hotel owner Roy J Vayalat, his friend Syju M Thankachan and Kozhikode native Anjaly Reema Dev in the sexual assault case.

After Roy surrendered on Sunday, co-accused Syju also turned up before the police at Ernakulam Metro police station on Monday and his arrest was recorded. Later, Roy and Syju were questioned jointly. Later, Roy was shifted to a government hospital due to high blood pressure. Syju was produced before the magistrate court which granted his custody to the investigation team for two days. Meanwhile, the district crime branch probing the case also issued a notice to the third accused, Anjaly, to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. 

The police said Roy and Syju during the interrogation denied sexual assault allegations. Both maintained that they did not misbehave with the victims. After the party in October, they had food from a night eatery and both victims were also present there. However, Kuriakose said, “We have collected digital evidence against Roy and Syju. We will interrogate them based on the evidence. The custody of Roy will be sought after he is discharged from the hospital.”

The accused persons had managed to destroy CCTV footage related to the night party held on October 31 after which the car accident killed the models, said a police officer. “From the hard disk seized as part of the car accident case probe, we could retrieve visuals of night party in October during which the under-aged girl and her mother suffered the sexual assault,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Hotel No. 18 Fort Kochi
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp