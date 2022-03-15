Digital video recorder from Hotel No. 18 helps in sexual assault probe 

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from Fort Kochi’s Hotel No. 18 seized as part of the probe into the death of two models in a car accident could not help the police then. However, the same digital evidence has turned handy for cops probing the alleged sexual assault of a minor and her mother at the same hotel.

Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner U V Kuriakose said they have concrete proof against hotel owner Roy J Vayalat, his friend Syju M Thankachan and Kozhikode native Anjaly Reema Dev in the sexual assault case.

After Roy surrendered on Sunday, co-accused Syju also turned up before the police at Ernakulam Metro police station on Monday and his arrest was recorded. Later, Roy and Syju were questioned jointly. Later, Roy was shifted to a government hospital due to high blood pressure. Syju was produced before the magistrate court which granted his custody to the investigation team for two days. Meanwhile, the district crime branch probing the case also issued a notice to the third accused, Anjaly, to appear for interrogation on Wednesday.

The police said Roy and Syju during the interrogation denied sexual assault allegations. Both maintained that they did not misbehave with the victims. After the party in October, they had food from a night eatery and both victims were also present there. However, Kuriakose said, “We have collected digital evidence against Roy and Syju. We will interrogate them based on the evidence. The custody of Roy will be sought after he is discharged from the hospital.”

The accused persons had managed to destroy CCTV footage related to the night party held on October 31 after which the car accident killed the models, said a police officer. “From the hard disk seized as part of the car accident case probe, we could retrieve visuals of night party in October during which the under-aged girl and her mother suffered the sexual assault,” an officer said.