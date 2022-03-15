Kochi Water Metro by July? Hopefully...

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state budget announcement of Rs 150-crore allocation for the Kochi Water Metro has raised many eyebrows as the project has already been delayed for multiple reasons and why this non-starter is given so much importance again. However, ending speculation, the authorities have confirmed that the amount would be used for the ongoing works only, including the land acquisition, and that the service would be operational by the first week of July.

Sources said the availability of boats and beginning of operation are also dependent on the delivery from the shipyard. Four more boats have to be delivered by them to make the service operational, they said. Though 38 terminals and 78 vessels are planned for the entire project, only 19 terminals are planned in the first phase. Of these, three are now ready -- Kakkanad, Vyttila and Eloor. The additional funds needed for the project will be provided under Major Infrastructure Development Projects (MIDP), depending on the actual requirement for 2022-23.

Project status so far

First powered electric boat ‘Muziris’ was built by Cochin Shipyard for water metro

23 This is the first of the 23 boats. It can accommodate 100 people (50 sitting and 50 standing) at a time

The other vessels, which can accommodate 50 people each (25 sitting and 25 standing) will be delivered by the shipyard in November

Construction of terminals ongoing in Vypeen, Bolgatty, High Court, South Chittoor and Cheranalloor and are expected to be completed in June

Dredging completed on Vyttila-Kakkanad route and nearing completion on High Court-Vyttila route

IT corridor

The announcement to acquire land on the sides of the national highways leading to the IT parks in the state and start IT projects will give a new impetus for the existing IT parks. Once operational, two IT industrial corridors will be developed from Infopark, Kakkanad

Development of MC Road: Acquiring land for a parallel road will give momentum for the works of MC Road. Twenty-five per cent of the fund for acquisition has been earmarked in the new budget.

Acquiring land for a parallel road will give momentum for the works of MC Road. Twenty-five per cent of the fund for acquisition has been earmarked in the new budget. 14.5 cr Boost for Cancer Research Centre: The first phase of the 360-bed facility that aims to make it an apex centre would be completed by the end of 2023 with an allocation of D14.5 crore.

