Psychology of hearing loss

Dr George Kuruvilla Thamarappally By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Untreated hearing loss can affect communication and lead to social isolation, anxiety, depression and cognitive decline. One in five people suffer from hearing loss and would benefit from the use of hearing aids or implants.

The severity of the hearing loss is associated with reduced quality of life in older adults. They may have difficulty hearing alarms or telephones, hearing people while they are talking on the phone, understanding group discussions or dialogues when the speaker’s face cannot be seen, hearing whispers or enjoying television or even enjoying ‘sweet nothings’ in a romantic situation.

Individuals with normal hearing often assume that by being louder or turning up the volume on the TV, they can help the elderly hear better. Volume is not necessarily the issue. They may have difficulties with sound and word differentiation. The need to repeat responses adds to negative perceptions of older adults.

Psychological Implications

Inability to hear and discern message and meaning can result in feelings of shame, humiliation, and inadequacy. It can be highly embarrassing to be unable to behave according to applicable social rules. The feeling of shame linked to hearing loss stems from older adults inadvertently reacting in socially unacceptable ways, such as responding to a misunderstood question in an inaccurate fashion. They may think “How stupid I must look!” “How embarrassing!” or “What will others think?”

The desire to hide hearing aids often arises from feelings of shame. The aids are tangible proof that they are different. Many elders who are hard of hearing report prejudice toward those with hearing aids or implants.

Inability to understand verbal communication results in feelings of isolation. Sometimes they choose solitude to escape the feelings of shame.

Depression and adjustment disorder can occur as a natural response to hearing loss. On the other hand, some people have pre-morbid mental health issues and hearing loss simply compounds the problem.

Communicating with a hearing-compromised individual

It’s important to speak openly and naturally to older adults with hearing loss. Take all feelings seriously and show respect. Don’t speak on behalf of an older adult with hearing loss. If you address the elder in the presence of another family member, avoid using that person as an interpreter. Instead, repeat the question clearly or rephrase in another way and allow the individual to answer for himself or herself.

Mental health in kids with severe hearing impairment

Deafness does not in itself cause emotional, behavioural, cognitive or psychiatric disorders. However, children with hearing impairment are at greater risk of developing emotional, behavioural problems and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Language and emotions

Mental health problems are caused due to lack of language development caused by either a delayed diagnosis or families being unable to communicate with their deaf child.

The author is head of ENT and Cochlear implant surgery dept at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi