Tattoo studio rape: Police to analyse statements, review progress of probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior police officers in the city will come together to review the progress of the investigation into the sexual assault and rape case registered against tattoo artist P S Sujeesh. The prosecution had highlighted the need to strengthen case to oppose his bail application, which is most likely to come up for hearing this week.

The police said the meeting will analyse the statements collected from the victims and staff of the two tattoo studios belonging to Sujeesh. Digital evidence, including Sujeesh’s mobile phone records and CCTV visuals from cameras installed at the studios, will also be analysed.

The investigators have completed the first round of questioning of Sujeesh in connection with the cases registered at the Cheranalloor police station. They are in the process of collecting his statement regarding the cases registered at the Palarivattom station. The police have been exploring all options to build a strong case, and have collected detailed statements of the sexual assault survivors and the medical experts who examined them.