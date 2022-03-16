STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Biennale gets Rs 7 crore in budget, set for Dec 12 opening

The fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which was to open on December 12, 2020, was first pushed back to November 1, 2021.

Published: 16th March 2022

The postcards as displayed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which was postponed twice due to Covid, will be held in all its glory from December 12 this year after the state government allocated Rs 7 crore in the budget for the conduct of the four-month-long art exhibition-cum-festival.

“We profusely thank the Kerala government for allocating Rs 7 crore for the conduct of the 5th edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale. The state government allocated the funds despite financial constraints, “ said Bose Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation. The funds announced in the budget are expected to revive the fortunes of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which has been on hold since December 2020.The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is the largest of its kind art exhibition and festival in South Asia. 

The fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which was to open on December 12, 2020, was first pushed back to November 1, 2021. The event was halted due to Covid and was postponed to December 2021. With the threat of pandemic subsiding, organisers are confident of opening the 5th edition from December 12, 2022.

