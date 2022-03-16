STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree women get bicycle training from Kochi Corp

Ten members each from all 28 Kudumbashree centres were selected.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree member learning to ride a bicycle under Cycle for Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 200 women from various Kudumbashree units have been trained to ride bicycles under ‘Cycle with Kochi’, a project being coordinated by the city corporation and German economic development agency GIZ. The aim is to reduce the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on city roads, thereby reducing pollution and traffic. The project started functioning two months ago, said one of the officials.

Ten members each from all 28 Kudumbashree centres were selected. They were given a week’s training in cycling on rotation, said Sooraj N S, from Fort Kochi CDS. “Ten cycles were provided to us to train selected members and promote cycling culture in the city. Even for short distances, most people depend on two-wheelers nowadays. After the pandemic, many are reluctant to use public transport systems too. So, cycles would be an affordable and healthy alternative,” he added.

A concluding event was held on Sunday. As many as 160 women who newly learnt cycling participated in the event. Mayor Anilkumar and Thiruvananthapuram Cycle Mayor Prakash were present. Twenty-one cycle champions were selected from the corporation’s 21 health circles. They will train those who want to learn about cycling.

