Panadarachira residents are left in lurch

Dirty water from nearby canals and lakes gushes into the kitchen and bedrooms of Omana Mohanlal’s house every monsoon, or whenever there is a downpour.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Omana Mohanlal in her kitchen. Her home is flooded everytime there is a downpour. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dirty water from nearby canals and lakes gushes into the kitchen and bedrooms of Omana Mohanlal’s house every monsoon, or whenever there is a downpour. The bund nearby, named Pandarachira, has been in a dilapidated state since after it was demolished for renovation around two years ago. The officials blame the contractor who failed to complete the work properly. Now, the irrigation department is looking for a solution to the issue that has put the futures of 32 families living on either side of the bridge in jeopardy.

Many families here don’t have a title deed since their ancestors encroached on the land. This also hinders the development procedures. A few months before his death, the then MLA P T Thomas had promised to end their woes, said Omana who lives with her husband Mohanlal, two sons, their wives and children in the tiny house.

“Ten of us are staying here. When the piling work started during the construction of the new bridge, the walls of the house started cracking. So we requested them to stop. The bridge that existed earlier, connecting Chilavannur and Kadavanthra, had stronger pillars. MLA Thomas had promised to rehabilitate us, and he would have if he was alive,” Omana said.

Kadavanthra councillor Suja Lonappan said there are multiple issues hampering the reconstruction of the bridge. “These families are on poramboke land. Another reason is the wetland and coastal regulatory zone guidelines that prevent construction here. So rehabilitating the residents on the same land would be difficult. The only option is to construct a bridge with a shutter that can prevent water from seeping into the nearby areas including Indira Nagar,” she said.

