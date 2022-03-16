Puthuvype LPG jetty to be opened in August

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of Multi User Liquid Terminal (MULT) jetty at Puthuvype in Kochi has been completed and will be opened after completing dredging works in August, said Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena here on Tuesday. Briefing mediapersons, she said that the opening of the new jetty will help the state achieve self-sufficiency in LPG distribution. This will reduce backlog in LPG refill cylinder supply and reduce road accidents.

The MULT jetty has been constructed at an expense of `180 crore and it can handle ships with a dead weight tonnage of 10,000 to 80,000. Ships with an overall length of 230 m and draft up to 13 m can dock here. The capital dredging work to increase the depth of the jetty basin is in progress and the work with an estimated cost of Rs 72.68 crore is expected to be completed by August, 2022.

“The commissioning of MULT jetty, which is intended primarily for LPG import by Indian Oil Corporation, will reduce dependency on Mangaluru port for LPG supply. This will help avoid road movement of bulk LPG and the subsequent road mishaps. The jetty with a capacity of 4.1 million metric tonnes per annum will also be utilised for handling petroleum oil lubricant products including bunker fuels. Commissioning of the Jetty will also open scope to handle other petroleum products,” she said.

The chairperson said that the reconstructed South Coal Berth would be commissioned in April 2022. It was commissioned in 1953 and was used for handling ammonia imported by FACT Ltd. The berth was in a dilapidated condition and was reconstructed at a cost of Rs 19.19 crore with 50 per cent funding from Union government and 25 per cent each from FACT and Port Trust.

The new jetty is 110 m long and can cater to vessels up to 35,000 dead weight tonnage, 183 m length and 9.14 m draft. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, 2021.The berth is primarily meant for handling ammonia and other cargo for FACT and will be utilised for handling chemicals and liquid cargo for other users also, she said. The berth will have the capacity to handle 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). The FACT has a requirement of 5 lakh million tonnes of ammonia per annum for its new fertilizer plant under implementation. An additional 1.25 lakh MTPA ammonia is required for the new plant within a span of two years.

Self-sufficiency in LPG distribution

Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena said the opening of the new jetty will help the state achieve self-sufficiency in LPG distribution. This will reduce backlog in LPG refill cylinder supply and reduce road accidents.

The berth is primarily meant for handling ammonia and other cargo for FACT and will be utilised for handling chemicals and liquid cargo for other users also, she said.