STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Goons in Kochi go digital!

The incident occurred in January when four persons trespassed into a business firm at Vytilla and threatened to kill its owner if he didn’t pay up.

Published: 17th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, even goons in the city have started using digital payment channels for hafta (protection money paid to gangsters) collection from people after threatening and intimidating them. 

Police have launched a detailed probe into a recent incident where a gang threatened to kill a person if he didn’t transfer Rs 30,000 to their account via Google Pay. Police said background details of the gang, suspected to be involved in quotation activities and fleecing money after threatening people, are being collected.

The incident occurred in January when four persons trespassed into a business firm at Vytilla and threatened to kill its owner if he didn’t pay up. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered at Maradu police station against the four suspects. 

“We are probing why the gang targeted the particular person. It seems that they had taken a quotation from someone. We have identified the gang members,” said a police officer. 

Though one of the accused, identified as Najeebudeen M A, 35, of Aluva, moved an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case, the sessions court on March 10 dismissed it. It observed that the accused does not have the right to pre-arrest bail, considering the heinous nature of the crime. 

“The accused allegedly introduced themselves as goons of Ernakulam while they committed the crime. The accused and his associates subjected the complainant to criminal intimidation, demanding a sum of Rs 30,000 from him via Google Pay,” submitted the police at the court, strongly opposing the pre-arrest bail.

The court said that there is absolutely no reason to think that the complainant might have come forward with false accusations against the accused. 

“The exceptional provisions contained under CrPC Section 438 (pre-arrest bail) cannot be extended to those who indulge in heinous crimes like in this case. It is of no doubt that any protection granted to the petitioner by way of pre-arrest bail would adversely affect the investigation,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi cybercrime
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp