Kochi Metro pillar slant: Govt ready for independent probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If the Kochi Metro comes forward with a request, the state government is ready to provide all assistance —including the appointment of an independent agency — to probe the slant found in one of the metro pillars, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

Rajeeve told TNIE that Kochi Metro had already completed the preliminary study and started rectification of the minor slant detected on the tracks above pillar No 347 near Pathadipalam. “Kochi Metro is a different entity in which Union and state governments have stakes. They are looking into the reasons why the defect was detected at one of the metro pillars,” he said.

If they find any anomaly and seek the state’s support, we are committed to providing all the necessary assistance, he said.As part of the rectification launched on Monday. piling work will be carried out initially.

Afterwards, the slant will be rectified and the existing pillar strengthened. “L&T, which had constructed the Metro stretch, has undertaken the work,” said a Kochi Metro source. The work is scheduled to be completed in 45 days.