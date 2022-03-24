STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stray dogs cut open, dumped on roads in Irinjalakuda

When the cleaning staff of Irinjalakuda municipality noticed a couple of stray dog carcasses on the roadside, they did not take that seriously and buried them as usual.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the cleaning staff of Irinjalakuda municipality noticed a couple of stray dog carcasses on the roadside, they did not take that seriously and buried them as usual. But when five such mutilated bodies turned up in the neighbourhood, the latest on Kattoor Road, they sensed something suspicious. They also observed that skin and flesh were removed with sharp objects from the right side of the cadavers, keeping the ribs intact.  

Looking at the wounds, they felt the dogs were not attacked by other animals but were cut up intentionally. Alarmed, some staff posted pictures of the mutilated bodies on social media. Soon, the posts went viral.
Municipality workers said the dogs were killed somewhere else and the carcasses were abandoned on the roadside as they could not detect blood spots from the area where the bodies were found.

Alerted by the pictures, Daya, a Kochi-based animal welfare organisation, complained to the police.
Irinjalakuda CI Sudheeran S P said the police would probe into the complaint and a postmortem of the carcasses would be performed after recording the complainants’ statements. The police would excavate the bodies for further analysis. So far six dogs have been found dead within a week.

Daya secretary Ramesh Kumar P B said the police must check the CCTV footage from the nearby areas to find the culprits. Postmortem analysis could reveal whether the dogs were drugged before they were killed.
The police said they are also planning to install CCTV cameras in areas currently not covered to identify anti-social elements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irinjalakuda stray dog
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp