STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

IPhone SE: A budget-friendly offering from Apple

After two years, Apple has brought out a new special edition iPhone SE 5G.

Published: 26th March 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After two years, Apple has brought out a new special edition iPhone SE 5G. With a new chip functioning in the body of the iPhone 8, the new offering comes at a low price, at R 43,900. By featuring the powerful A15 Bionic chip in an old design with a home button, this is hands down the cheapest device in the iPhone lineup.

The Special Editon was a hit in 2020. This new device by far has the best chipset that could be found in any budget-friendly phone available in the market now. The A15 Bionic offers longevity. The phone will undoubtedly perform the same as in six years like today. Apple boasts it can perform at par with the newly released iPhone 13 series. The new SE has four gigs of RAM, one gig extra than the last edition.

The camera is in a league of its own. With just a single camera, the hardware is the same as the one in the last SE and iPhone 8. For high dynamic range situations, there is Smart HDR 4. Whereas in mid to low light, the Deep Fusion capture even subtle details and patterns of your subject. While photography style features were upgraded, the new SE does not have ultra-wide or night mode features. When it comes to videography it bumps up to 4K60 and has great autofocus too.

The iPhone SE 5G has a crunched down display of 4.7-inch. The front of the phone seems a bit outdated with its thick bezels. The refresh rate is just 60Hz. The batteries do burn out a bit when high brightness is given, or while gaming. The device comes in deep red, starlight, and midnight shades.

iPhone se specs
Storage: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera: 12mp
Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
Charging:  Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min 
IP67 dust/water resistant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp