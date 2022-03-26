IPhone SE: A budget-friendly offering from Apple

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After two years, Apple has brought out a new special edition iPhone SE 5G. With a new chip functioning in the body of the iPhone 8, the new offering comes at a low price, at R 43,900. By featuring the powerful A15 Bionic chip in an old design with a home button, this is hands down the cheapest device in the iPhone lineup.

The Special Editon was a hit in 2020. This new device by far has the best chipset that could be found in any budget-friendly phone available in the market now. The A15 Bionic offers longevity. The phone will undoubtedly perform the same as in six years like today. Apple boasts it can perform at par with the newly released iPhone 13 series. The new SE has four gigs of RAM, one gig extra than the last edition.

The camera is in a league of its own. With just a single camera, the hardware is the same as the one in the last SE and iPhone 8. For high dynamic range situations, there is Smart HDR 4. Whereas in mid to low light, the Deep Fusion capture even subtle details and patterns of your subject. While photography style features were upgraded, the new SE does not have ultra-wide or night mode features. When it comes to videography it bumps up to 4K60 and has great autofocus too.

The iPhone SE 5G has a crunched down display of 4.7-inch. The front of the phone seems a bit outdated with its thick bezels. The refresh rate is just 60Hz. The batteries do burn out a bit when high brightness is given, or while gaming. The device comes in deep red, starlight, and midnight shades.

iPhone se specs

Storage: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera: 12mp

Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic

Charging: Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min

IP67 dust/water resistant