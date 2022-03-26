STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson’s aide sexually tortured minor girl: Crime Branch

The crime branch probe into the Pocso case against Joshy K J, the aide of conman Monson Mavunkal, has revealed that he sexually tortured the survivor, then a minor, in 2019.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probe into the Pocso case against Joshy K J, the aide of conman Monson Mavunkal, has revealed that he sexually tortured the survivor, then a minor, in 2019. Crime branch officials said the probe into the case was over. “It revealed that Joshy, 37, brutally assaulted the survivor, aged 17 then, sexually on July 20, 2019, in the treatment room on the second floor of the house belonging to Monson,” said an officer. 

The main allegation against Joshy as per the prosecution report is that he sexually tortured the survivor. It is alleged he also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the assault. The case has been now posted to March 28 for framing of charges. Though Joshy sought bail for the third time, the Pocso court dismissed his petition on March 22 based on the investigation team’s report opposing the plea. 

Gave money to cops Crime branch officials said Joshy also befriended two inspectors of police, A Ananthalal and A B Vipin, with ulterior motives and gave them money to get them on his side. The police officers, during a preliminary probe, had claimed they had borrowed the money from Joshy. 

