Preparations in full swing for Malayattoor pilgrimage

The St Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Malayattoor, is expecting around 80 lakh pilgrims to visit the hill shrine this year.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

A group of pilgrims on the way to Kurisumudi at Malayattoor on Maundy Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lenten season is here and pilgrims from across the state have started flocking to Malayattoor hill in quest of redemption. After observing rigorous fast, the pilgrims climb the hill carrying heavy wooden crosses, braving the scorching summer heat.

The St Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Malayattoor, is expecting around 80 lakh pilgrims to visit the hill shrine this year. A review meeting by District Collector Jafer Malik decided to make arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

The meeting decided to conduct a cleaning drive at Malayattoor with support from  various NGOs, local bodies and parishes. The Suchitwa Mission will deploy green volunteers to remove garbage and reduce the use of plastic bottles. 

Steps will be taken to ensure drinking water facility to pilgrims at the hill top, pilgrims camp on the trek route and foothills. The health department will deploy doctors and nurses to ensure medical facility to pilgrims. KSRTC will operate special services to Malayattoor from Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly and Thrissur depots.

