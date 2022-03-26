STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

SilverLine project: Two protests and a wooing bid at Chottanikkara

According to George A K, a resident whose relatives will lose their houses if the project comes to fruition, these sheds have been set up at different locations.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ward number 6 at Kidangayam in Chottanikkara saw fierce standoff between protestors and K-Rail officials with the former pulling out survey stones and throwing them into a nearby pond | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three places, three sheds and three political organisations. Chottanikkara is witnessing a multi-pronged strategy planned by political parties regarding the SilverLine project. While the Congress and BJP have erected sheds to spearhead their protest activities, DYFI has put one up to get people’s support for the project.

According to George A K, a resident whose relatives will lose their houses if the project comes to fruition, these sheds have been set up at different locations. “The political outfits have put up sheds at Adiyakkal padasekharam, Kidangethu Junction and Thekkinethu Nirappu,” he said.

While the BJP and Congress are protesting against the K-Rail project from their sheds at Kidangethu Junction and Adiyakkal padashekaram, respectively, the DYFI is engaged in making people understand the positives of the project, said George.

According to DYFI activists, they have begun a counter-campaign to smoothen the ruffled feathers. “The campaign is for three days during which the organisation will go door to door and also hold awareness sessions like the one we have launched at Chottanikkara,” one of them said. 

However, the BJP and Congress are standing steadfast in their opposition to the project. Kerala Congress (Jacob) MLA Anoop Jacob, who inaugurated the protest shed at Kidangethu Junction, said, “Even the ministers don’t have a clear idea about the project and the state government is going ahead with it. What a farce!” He said the state government should be ready to learn from the problems caused by the Vizhinjam project. 

Meanwhile, with the state government ceasing the survey stone laying, people in Chottanikkara who will be affected by the project have heaved a sigh of relief. “We have been protesting against the project for the past five days without a break. So the cessation of the stone-laying process comes as a huge relief for us,” said George.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Chottanikkara
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp