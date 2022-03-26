SilverLine project: Two protests and a wooing bid at Chottanikkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three places, three sheds and three political organisations. Chottanikkara is witnessing a multi-pronged strategy planned by political parties regarding the SilverLine project. While the Congress and BJP have erected sheds to spearhead their protest activities, DYFI has put one up to get people’s support for the project.

According to George A K, a resident whose relatives will lose their houses if the project comes to fruition, these sheds have been set up at different locations. “The political outfits have put up sheds at Adiyakkal padasekharam, Kidangethu Junction and Thekkinethu Nirappu,” he said.

While the BJP and Congress are protesting against the K-Rail project from their sheds at Kidangethu Junction and Adiyakkal padashekaram, respectively, the DYFI is engaged in making people understand the positives of the project, said George.

According to DYFI activists, they have begun a counter-campaign to smoothen the ruffled feathers. “The campaign is for three days during which the organisation will go door to door and also hold awareness sessions like the one we have launched at Chottanikkara,” one of them said.

However, the BJP and Congress are standing steadfast in their opposition to the project. Kerala Congress (Jacob) MLA Anoop Jacob, who inaugurated the protest shed at Kidangethu Junction, said, “Even the ministers don’t have a clear idea about the project and the state government is going ahead with it. What a farce!” He said the state government should be ready to learn from the problems caused by the Vizhinjam project.

Meanwhile, with the state government ceasing the survey stone laying, people in Chottanikkara who will be affected by the project have heaved a sigh of relief. “We have been protesting against the project for the past five days without a break. So the cessation of the stone-laying process comes as a huge relief for us,” said George.