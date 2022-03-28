‘Airstrip poses major threat to wildlife’

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Even as the work for Defence Ministry’s new airstrip near Vandiperiyar in Idukki district for giving flying practice to NCC air wing cadets is progressing in full swing, concerns have been raised about the impact of the project on the Periyar Tiger Reserve, which is home to rare endemic flora and fauna.

The PTR is known for its wealth of wildlife and mesmerising biodiverse landscape and the runway of the airstrip is located just 600m away from the boundary of the wildlife sanctuary.

While an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and clearance from the Union ministry of environment, forest, and climate change are mandatory for the development of an airstrip, the work has been progressing expeditiously giving scant regard to environmental clearance. As per an order issued by the MoEF in 2014, any project located within 10km from the boundary of a protected area needs clearance from the National Board for Wildlife.

Responding to a question raised by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose in the Lok Sabha on March 25, Union Minister of state for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the project has been granted clearance by the Kerala forest department on March 15. However, department officers claimed that no clearance has been issued.

According to the minister, the construction of the NCC airstrip at Vandiperiyar was delayed due to terrain constraints and objections raised by the forest department. “However, because of concerted efforts made by the NCC Directorate and state government, clearance was given by the forest department on March 15, 2022,” he said.

According to sources, the chief wildlife warden has not accorded sanction to the project and the file seeking clearance is in in the custody of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Management) Noyal Thomas. Meanwhile, the PWD is razing a hill to increase the length of the runway from 800m to 1,000m as the aircraft allotted by the Centre to NCC needs a longer runway.

“This is a blatant violation of environmental norms. Though they claim it is for training NCC cadets, the plan is to operate small flights for tourists. If they want clearance from MoEF, the Wildlife Protection Act has to be amended as it does not allow the flying of aircraft over the protected forest areas,” said environment activist M N Jayachandran who approached the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) against the project.

Though NTCA Deputy Inspector-General of Forests Rajendra G Garawad wrote two letters dated October 5, 2021 and February 15, 2022, seeking a factual report about the project, the state forest department has not responded.

“The aircraft will be flying low over the Periyar reserve as the runway is located close to the border. The high-pitch sound of aircraft will scare away birds. Wildlife is around 50 sq km of the PTR will undergo severe disturbance and it will affect the breeding ecology of tigers,” said Jayachandran.

According to him, the grassland near Sathram is the habitat of endemic birds including the Great Indian Hornbill, Nilgiri wood pigeon, and a blue-winged parakeet. There are chances of bird strike as the aircraft will be flying low over the terrain for takeoff and landing. Otherwise, the authorities will be firing air cannons to scare away the birds, which will be more disastrous, he said.

While the forest department remained tight-lipped about the project, the office of Forest Minister A K Saseendran claimed that the NCC Directorate has obtained all necessary sanctions from the MoEF. “The airstrip is only for training NCC cadets and there will not be any commercial operations,” said an official at the office. However, it is learned that a private operator has started lobbying to operate small aircraft for tourists from Kochi airport to the airstrip.

“As per the EIA guidance manual for airports, all airport projects require prior environmental clearance from the MoEF on the recommendations of an expert appraisal committee. The proponents of projects located within 10km of national parks, sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, and migratory corridors of wild animals shall submit the map of the location duly authenticated by the chief wildlife warden.

However, the PWD which is constructing the airport has not met these criteria. The state is trying for presenting a fait accompli and force environmental clearance. The MoEF and the Supreme Court took a strong stand against this approach recently,” said former DFO James Zakharias.

Location: Sathram near Vandiperiyar (airstrip developed in 12 acres of revenue land)

Distance from Periyar Tiger Reserve boundary: 600m

Project started: 2017

Project cost: Rs 13 cr. Proposed use 1,000

NCC air wing cadets to get flying practice in small aircraft Rescue and relief operations in case of natural calamities Plan to operate air ambulances during emergency Private players want to operate 15- seater aircraft to transport tourists from Kochi airport.