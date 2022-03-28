Church disowns bishop’s opinion on SilverLine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite Syrian Church (JSC) has issued an official statement disowning the remarks of Metropolitan Gregorios Mar Coorilos against the state’s SilverLine project.

The official statement of the Church said the Episcopal Synod or the Church samitis have not taken an official stand regarding the project yet and that certain remarks criticising the project cannot be termed as the Church’s stand.

The statement of the Church comes in the wake of some other bishops and Christian denominations slamming the project. Metropolitan of Niranam diocese Mar Coorilos has taken a stand critical of the project. In a Facebook post recently, he had referred to the plight of Sri Lanka, which has plunged into poverty because of development projects being undertaken to take huge amounts in loans.

The Church officials said only the official statements issued from the Patriarchal Centre, headquarters of the JSC, are to be considered as the response of the Church. Recently, Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam of the Syro-Malabar Church slammed the SilverLine project. He expressed his dissent against the project and said the government was trying to suppress the people’s protest using power.