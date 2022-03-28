STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Church disowns bishop’s opinion on SilverLine

The Jacobite Syrian Church (JSC) has issued an official statement disowning the remarks of Metropolitan Gregorios Mar Coorilos against the state’s SilverLine project. 

Published: 28th March 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church. (Photo | EPS)

St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Jacobite Syrian Church (JSC) has issued an official statement disowning the remarks of Metropolitan Gregorios Mar Coorilos against the state’s SilverLine project. 

The official statement of the Church said the Episcopal Synod or the Church samitis have not taken an official stand regarding the project yet and that certain remarks criticising the project cannot be termed as the Church’s stand. 

The statement of the Church comes in the wake of some other bishops and Christian denominations slamming the project. Metropolitan of Niranam diocese Mar Coorilos has taken a stand critical of the project. In a Facebook post recently, he had referred to the plight of Sri Lanka, which has plunged into poverty because of development projects being undertaken to take huge amounts in loans. 

The Church officials said only the official statements issued from the Patriarchal Centre, headquarters of the JSC, are to be considered as the response of the Church. Recently, Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam of the Syro-Malabar Church slammed the SilverLine project. He expressed his dissent against the project and said the government was trying to suppress the people’s protest using power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacobite Syrian Church SilverLine project Church Critisise bishops Metropolitan
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp