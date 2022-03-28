Employers torture maid for seven years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 21-year-old maid from Karnataka who complained of sexual harassment by the house owner in Elamakkara had to endure mental and physical torture over the past seven years, the police have said. Narrating her experiences after being employed by Paul, 60, and wife Selin — of Pavothithara House (CCRA-114), Changampuzha Road — at the age of 14, the survivor told the police that she was sexually abused by Paul frequently.

While Paul has been arrested, Selin continues to be on the run. Witnesses said the girl ran out of the house with a bleeding nose last Sunday night and took shelter in another house nearby. Subsequently, Paul was charged with sexual harassment.

The Elamakkara police have also registered a case against Selin under the Juvenile Justice Act for child labour and physical torture. According to her complaint, she was forced to do all work in the house. She also had to work at the catering firm run by Paul near his house. She even painted the two-story house. Apart from all that, she was deputed to work at the house of Paul’s daughter, a police officer said.

The girl was employed on November 16, 2015. At the time, she was under the care of her father and stepmother. Her mother had died earlier.

The officer said a search has been launched for the girl’s father and stepmother who, she alleged, had sold her to the couple and was subsequently forced into child labour. The police are looking into this allegation too. Selin, the second accused in the case, has approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

She was booked for allegedly engaging a minor as a maid and torturing her physically. The Elamakkara police are set to initiate further action after the court’s decision in the anticipatory bail plea. The police will also seek custody of Paul for further questioning.