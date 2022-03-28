Man’s charred body found inside house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The charred body of a 46-year-old was found under mysterious circumstances inside his house at Kannanthodath Lane near Edappally on Sunday morning. According to the police, the person identified as Ajay was living alone. The preliminary assumption is that he died as a result of a fire that may have broken out accidentally.

The incident might have happened three days ago as the body was in an almost decayed state, an officer said. “He was a chain smoker and addicted to alcohol. He might have fallen unconscious because of heavy drinking, and we assume a cigarette butt triggered the fire. The smoke that emanated from the bed and the coat possibly killed him. We need to investigate more to find the exact reason,” said the officer with the Elamakkara police station, where a case has been registered.

At the same time, the cops are suspicious because the door of the house was open.“That’s the one thing that perplexes us. He could have escaped if he had been semi-conscious. So far, we haven’t found any substantial evidence to establish that it was a murder. We are awaiting the autopsy result to find the cause of the death,” the officer said.